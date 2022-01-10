'Narendra Modi is desh ka PM': Priyanka Gandhi's clarification after she called Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi over security breach

A day after many objections and questions were raised after Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab, she clarified that she got “worried” after she heard about PM Modi's security breach.

According to India Today, Her clarification came after it was reported that Punjab CM Channi briefed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over PM Modi’s security breach.

Priyanka Gandhi in an interview to the news channel told, “I have no constitutional post. When I saw on TV, I was worried about the PM to know if he was alright, if our government had not mishandled it. I have spoken to Channi ji as a colleague only.”

In a huge security breach on January 5, PM Modi had to cancel events in poll-bound Punjab after being stuck on a flyover for about 20 minutes due to protesters.

She clarified that Narendra Modi is 'desh ke pradhamantri'. Her remarks came ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections slated in February-March.

On Punjab CM talking to her, Priyanka Gandhi said the security breach issue should not be politicised. When asked about some Congress leaders mocking PM Modi with tweets asking “how's the josh” after the PM Modi's security breach, Priyanka Gandhi claimed that such tweets were made before the incident took place.

“Let the matter be investigated,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

On the other hand, speaking about the elections, she said, her “ladkhi hu, lad sakti hu” campaign is going door-to-door in Uttar Pradesh. She slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) saying they were not doing enough on issues related to women.

“From the time I raised the issue, Modi ji conducted one women's sammelan [conference]. The Samajwadi Party is also working on it. The BJP only believes in giving freebies,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Amid speculation of the Congress tying up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) before the UP election, Priyanka Gandhi said the party was not going to enter into any pre-poll alliance. “Whatever may happen will happen only after the election. I have spoken to [BSP chief] Mayawati ji three-four times when her mother passed away.”

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 05:12 PM IST