Narada sting case: Calcutta HC to take up hearing on Friday

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court will take up on Friday the hearing in the Narada sting tape case, in which two senior Trinamool Congress ministers, an MLA and a former leader of the party were arrested by the CBI.

The division bench headed by Justice Rajesh Bindal (acting) and Arijit Banerjee citing unavoidable circumstances adjourned the hearing on Wednesday, extending the judicial custody of the TMC leaders for another day.

No sooner did the hearing was adjourned, than the lawyer of arrested TMC MLA Madan Mitra sought permission of the hearing in another division bench which was also cancelled.

“If the hearing again gets adjourned on Friday then the TMC leaders and ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and former minister Sovan Chatterjee will be in judicial custody till Monday,” claimed Niladri.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Subrata Mukherjee’s lawyer Manishankar Chattopadhyay said that it was a ‘Black day for Democracy’.

“The hearing was adjourned purposely. Even on May 19 the hearing started at 2 pm and the Chief Justice knew that the hearing would take long despite it was started late. It was a conspiracy to push for judicial custody,” claimed Manishankar.

Notably, according to sources of Calcutta High Court, the hearing is likely to be held on Friday.

Meanwhile, TMC leaders Madan Mitra complaining of dip in oxygen saturation level is on Bipap in SSKM hospital and Subrata Mukherjee also complained that his pressure level and sugar level is also fluctuating and former TMC minister Sovan Chatterjee complaining of chest pain are admitted to SSKM hospital.

Notably, West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim who had fever yesterday was fit on Thursday and remained in the hospital under Presidency Correctional Home.

On the other side, while returning from West Bengal state secretariat, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Firhad Hakim’s residence and since his wife Ruby Hakim went to the Correctional Home had spoken with the Chief Minister over phone.

Earlier this day, while addressing a press conference Mamata Banerjee said Firhad Hakim and others are unnecessarily detained in the correctional home.

“Firhad and his team visit the field regularly to find ways to beat the pandemic. They are unnecessarily detained in jail. Since the matter is under judicial consideration I won’t comment much on the issue,” said Mamata.

Meanwhile, several poll analysts are of mind that another division bench of Calcutta High Court could have held the hearing on Thursday.

“Last Monday the division bench of Calcutta High Court held the hearing from CBI’s side till late night and ordered stay on the bail granted by the lower court on the accused TMC leaders but on Friday the matter was unnecessarily delayed,” claimed the analysts.