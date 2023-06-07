'Namunas, Washed-Up, Frusto...': India Today's Shiv Aroor And Caravan's Hartosh Singh Bal Engage In War Of Words On Twitter

Shiv Aroor, an editor and anchor at the India Today, engaged in a verbal spat with Caravan's political editor Hartosh Singh Bal after the latter mocked the former's channel for its coverage of the Aurangzeb issue.

After violence in Maharashtra's Kolhapur over Mughal King Aurangzeb's photos being openly flaunted and him being praised on social media, India Today's Shiv Aroor conducted a show in which he was seen giving details about how cruel Aurangzeb was and how he implemented policies "aimed at converting non-Muslims to Islam forcefully".

In that segment, Aroor also referred to the execution of Sikh Military commander Banda Singh Bahadur by Aurangzeb.

The video of the segment was tweeted from the India Today's handle, with a caption: "Is India obsessed with #Aurangzeb?"

Bal, perturbed by the channels coverage, quote tweeted the video and wrote, "namunas from the India Today seem obsessed. whatever issues the Sikhs had with Aurangzeb, they settled them at the time. it takes a strange kind of perverse cowardice, a mental and physical insecurity for a set of people to raise such issues now. that set is what hindutva is."

Hitting back at Bal's tweet, Aroor wrote, "The show is literally about how 2023’s India SHOULDN’T have any place for Aurangzeb politics and those using such stuff to trigger passions should be ignored. I’m guessing literacy is a habit you left behind at the India Today group, Hartosh."

Bal, however, was in no mood to let it go. Replying to Aroor's tweet, the Caravan journalist said, "oh do shut up @ShivAroor. your group survives on platforming such people, boosting modi and then occasionally pointing out the consequences of exactly what you boost, the tweedledee/tweeledum rajdeep/rahul kanwal tamasha that you guys live on"

Aroor, furious at this point, slammed Bal saying the he has no remarkable work to show and is venting frustration.

"Hartosh, please don't blame the India Today group for the fact that you've been in journalism for, what, three decades?, and nobody knows you or can name a piece of work by you. Park your frustrations elsewhere," Aroor said.

Bal, replying to Aroor's tweet, said: "you think that is why @aroonpurie, that boss of yours, hired me as chief of bureau? or is that why he keeps you on @ShivAroor? is that the criteria for being employed by the group?"

Aroor, however, did not choose to reply once again and the angry exchange ended there. He, however, in a separate tweet, apologised to his followers for what he called his "replies to a washed-up, frusto".

Hartosh Singh Bal, on the other hand, shared a story of his publication on how the India Today anchored had aired a fake news on his show.

