Nagaur Constituency, Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date Of Voting, Counting And Result Date

Nagaur: Nagaur Lok Sabha seat, which is one of the most important seats for this year's Lok Sabha elections went to polls on April 19, Friday. The Nagaur seat comprises eight Assembly segments including Ladnun, Deedwana, Jayal, Nagaur, Khinwsar, Makrana, Parbatsar and Nawan. Nagaur is a general seat. BJP, Congress, RLP and BSP are the most prominent parties in Nagaur.

Hanuman Beniwal (RLP) vs Jyoti Mirdha (BJ)

The strongest contenders in the big battle of 2024 for Nagaur are BJP's Jyoti Mirdha, daughter of the Mirdha family and RLP's Hanuman Beniwal. Hanuman Beniwal is contesting the upcoming General election in an alliance with the Congress. Beniwal is a key Jat leader who won Nagaur in 2019 with an alliance with the BJP. He had defeated Mirdha, who was at that time a Congress candidate. Jyoti Mirdha joined the saffron party ahead of the 2023 Rajasthan assembly elections and will fight Nagaur on BJP ticket.

Results of past four general elections

As far as Jat dominated Nagaur seat is concerned, its not going to be a cake walk for the BJP in Nagaur. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP contested the elections in alliance with Hanuman Beniwal's party RLP, but this time BJP has not decided on an alliance partner and has made Jyoti Mirdha the candidate. RLP's current MP Hanuman Beniwal is the biggest leader from here. In such a situation, it is going to be a tough fight for the BJP.

Although Nagaur has a large population of Jat community, since independence, Mirdha family has been holding the Nagaur seat. Mirdha family being a highly respected party among the voters of Jat community, it is believed that by including Jyoti Mirdha in the party, BJP is definitely likely to impact the Jat vote bank of Congress and RLP party.

Results of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be declared on June 4.