 Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result |

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Lottery at 7 PM will be announced today, September 3, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is Rs 2,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Super Diamond Weekly Lottery September 3, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Punjabi Singer Gippy Grewal Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Row: There Will Be Objections If...'
Punjabi Singer Gippy Grewal Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Row: There Will Be Objections If...'
Baazar Style Retail IPO Final Day: Public Issue Subscribed 40.63 Times; QIB Portion Subscribed 81.83 Times
Baazar Style Retail IPO Final Day: Public Issue Subscribed 40.63 Times; QIB Portion Subscribed 81.83 Times
Brendon McCullum Announced As England Men's White-Ball Coach
Brendon McCullum Announced As England Men's White-Ball Coach
Teachers Day 2024: 5 Meaningful Gift Ideas For Your Guru
Teachers Day 2024: 5 Meaningful Gift Ideas For Your Guru

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 2,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,000

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 1,000

5th Prize: Rs 500

6th Prize: Rs 50

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 2, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vijayawada Floods: Video Shows Men Wading Through Neck-Deep Waters Carrying Baby In A Box Placed On...

Vijayawada Floods: Video Shows Men Wading Through Neck-Deep Waters Carrying Baby In A Box Placed On...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 3, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Video Shows Class 12 Student Being Chased By Cow Vigilantes Minutes Before Being Shot Dead Near...

Video Shows Class 12 Student Being Chased By Cow Vigilantes Minutes Before Being Shot Dead Near...

Rajasthan: IAF MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes In Barmer; Pilot Skillfully Averts Major Disaster Near Oil...

Rajasthan: IAF MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes In Barmer; Pilot Skillfully Averts Major Disaster Near Oil...

Greater Noida: Petrified Boy Rams Into Society Glass Door As It Shatters While He Tries To Escape...

Greater Noida: Petrified Boy Rams Into Society Glass Door As It Shatters While He Tries To Escape...