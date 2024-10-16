 Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 16, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: October 16, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 16, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Indus Wednesday Weekly Lottery at 1 PM will be announced today, October 16, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Indus Wednesday Weekly Lottery October 16, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
French President Emmanuel Macron And Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Continue To Squabble Over Role Of UN In 'Creation Of State Of Israel'
French President Emmanuel Macron And Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Continue To Squabble Over Role Of UN In 'Creation Of State Of Israel'
Maruti Suzuki Launches Swift Blitz Edition – Check Out the Free Accessories
Maruti Suzuki Launches Swift Blitz Edition – Check Out the Free Accessories
Allu Arjun Fan Travels From Uttar Pradesh To Hyderabad On Bicycle, Falls On Actor's Feet On Meeting Him (VIDEO)
Allu Arjun Fan Travels From Uttar Pradesh To Hyderabad On Bicycle, Falls On Actor's Feet On Meeting Him (VIDEO)
L&T Technology Services Q2FY25 Results: Revenue Hits ₹2,637.9 Crore, Declares Interim Dividend Of ₹17
L&T Technology Services Q2FY25 Results: Revenue Hits ₹2,637.9 Crore, Declares Interim Dividend Of ₹17

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 15, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 16, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 16, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 16, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 16, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Says No To 'Green Corridor' Or Traffic Stoppage When He Moves By Road, Asks...

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Says No To 'Green Corridor' Or Traffic Stoppage When He Moves By Road, Asks...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 16, 2024 - Fifty-Fifty FF 113 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 16, 2024 - Fifty-Fifty FF 113 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

12 Bomb Threats In 72 Hours Leave Passengers Panicked As Indian Airline Carriers Face 'Hoax Menace'

12 Bomb Threats In 72 Hours Leave Passengers Panicked As Indian Airline Carriers Face 'Hoax Menace'