 Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Nagaland State Lottery results for Dear Godavari Tuesday Weekly Lottery at 1 PM will be announced today, August 27, 2024. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Godavari Tuesday Weekly Lottery August 27, 2024, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Tanuj Virwani Opens Up On Casting Couch In Bollywood: '#MeToo Movement Instilled Fear' (EXCLUSIVE)
Tanuj Virwani Opens Up On Casting Couch In Bollywood: '#MeToo Movement Instilled Fear' (EXCLUSIVE)
How To Stop Overthinking? 5 Tips to Control Your Thoughts And Lead A Calm Life
How To Stop Overthinking? 5 Tips to Control Your Thoughts And Lead A Calm Life
Brent Crude Jumps To $80 Per Barrel; Prices Increase By Over 2% As Indian Energy Companies Close In Red
Brent Crude Jumps To $80 Per Barrel; Prices Increase By Over 2% As Indian Energy Companies Close In Red
Who Are The Key Figures Behind Resourceful Automobile IPO? A Look At Rahul Sawhney And His Team
Who Are The Key Figures Behind Resourceful Automobile IPO? A Look At Rahul Sawhney And His Team

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 26, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: August 27, 2024 - Sthree Sakthi SS-430 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...

Kerala Lottery Result: August 27, 2024 - Sthree Sakthi SS-430 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...

Air Pollution Increases Death Risk? Study Reveals Harmful Effects On All Age Groups In India

Air Pollution Increases Death Risk? Study Reveals Harmful Effects On All Age Groups In India

Kolkata Nabanna Abhijan March: Elderly Man In Saffron Robe Braves Water Cannon As He Waves National...

Kolkata Nabanna Abhijan March: Elderly Man In Saffron Robe Braves Water Cannon As He Waves National...