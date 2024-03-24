 Nagaland Shocker: Dog Shot By Police Officer Over 30 Times, Miraculously Survives; FIR Registered
Nagaland Shocker: Dog Shot By Police Officer Over 30 Times, Miraculously Survives; FIR Registered

As per reports, the incident took place in broad daylight, witnessed by the dog's owner, as the officer, identified as Toshi of the Nagaland Police, shot the dog multiple times, endangering nearby residents as well

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

In a shocking incident, an off-duty police officer mercilessly shot a dog more than 30 times with a shotgun in Nagaland. Miraculously, the dog survived the brutal attack and is currently receiving treatment at Noah's Ark.

As per reports, the incident took place in broad daylight, witnessed by the dog's owner, as the officer, identified as Toshi of the Nagaland Police, shot the dog multiple times, endangering nearby residents as well.

FIR registered against the cop

The incident was reported to Asher Jesudoss, a member of the executive committee of the Delhi Animal Welfare Board, and a case was registered. However, as per reports, attempts to seek justice for the dog have been met with resistance, with reports of threats and intimidation against those trying to pursue legal action.

The case has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the Arms Act, highlighting the severity of the offense and the need for swift and decisive action.

article-image

Calls for accountability have echoed throughout Nagaland, with demands for the authorities to take immediate measures against the cop. Meanwhile, amid the outrage, solidarity prevails as people unite in their determination to ensure that animals are treated with the dignity and compassion they deserve.

