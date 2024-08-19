 N. Muruganandam Appointed As Tamil Nadu's 50th Chief Secretary
Muruganandam will be the 50th Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. A 1991 batch IAS officer, Muruganandam is considered close to Chief Minister M.K.Stalin and is part of the Chief Minister‘s inner administrative circle.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 01:31 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday posted senior IAS officer N. Muruganandam as the Chief Secretary, replacing incumbent Shiv Das Meena. Shiv Das Meena has been appointed as Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority, according to a Government Order.

About The 50th Chief Secretary Of Tamil Nadu, N Muruganandam

Muruganandam will be the 50th Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. A 1991 batch IAS officer, Muruganandam is considered close to Chief Minister M.K.Stalin and is part of the Chief Minister‘s inner administrative circle. A BE (computer science) graduate, Muruganandam also holds an MBA from IIM.

The new Chief Secretary has held various senior positions in the Government of Tamil Nadu, including the post of state finance secretary in the present regime. Muruganandam's wife, Supriya Sahu, is currently the Principal Secretary of the Health Department of the Tamil Nadu government.

It is to be noted that the appointment of the new Chief Secretary comes just before the upcoming tour of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to the US. CM Stalin is slated to travel to the US on August 22. After the transfer orders of the incumbent Chief Secretary, Shiv Das Meena as the Chairman of Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNTERA) on Sunday, speculation is rife on the new Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary. Meena, who is slated to retire in October, was issued orders to be appointed as the Chairperson of TNRERA for five years.

The orders issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department stated that Shiv Das Meena was appointed as TNRERA chairperson after careful consideration of the recommendation of the selection committee constituted by the state government. The tenure of K.Gnanadesikan, who was the previous chairperson of the regulatory authority, ended in February 2024. Meena became the 49th Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu after V.Irai Anbu retired in June 2023.

