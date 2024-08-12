 ‘Are You Man Or A Woman?’: Physical Education Teacher In Tamil Nadu Beats Up Students Over Poor Show In Football Match; Viral Video
'Are You Man Or A Woman?': Physical Education Teacher In Tamil Nadu Beats Up Students Over Poor Show In Football Match; Viral Video

The teacher, identified as Annamalai, was caught on camera slapping, kicking, and pulling the hair of players.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

A disturbing visual from Salem district in Tamil Nadu is making rounds on social media in which physical education was caught beating football players after being dissatisfied with their performance in the match. The incident occurred at a government-aided school near Mettur in the Salem district. The football team from NHSS took part in the competition but did not meet expectations.

The teacher, identified as Annamalai, was caught on camera slapping, kicking, and pulling the hair of players. A parent of one of the players reported that Annamalai reacted angrily by striking the boys.

In the video, Annamalai can be heard asking to one of the students in the video, apparently the goalkeeper of the team,  "Are you a man or a woman? How can you let him score,How did you let the ball get past you,". He questioned another student, adding, "Can't you play under pressure. Why was there no communication," . Here's how netizens reacted to the action of physical teacher

Following the video's circulation, the Sangagiri District Education Officer launched an investigation Subsequently, the DEO submitted his findings to both the department and the district collector. Annamalai was suspended for his action.

Disclaimer: The translation is not verbatim

