 Tamil Nadu: Female Passenger Arrested With 2,291 Grams Of Gold Worth ₹1.53 Crore At Trichy Airport
The officials further disclosed that the passenger had arrived from Kuala Lumpur late on the night of August 12.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Trichy (Tamil Nadu): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Trichy Airport arrested a female passenger and seized 2,291 grams of gold valued at approximately Rs 1.53 crores on Tuesday, according to Customs officials.

A spokesperson for Trichy Customs stated, "On August 13, AIU officers at Trichy Airport seized 2,291 grams of gold items of 24-karat and 22-karat purity, valued at approximately Rs 1.53 crores, from a female passenger who attempted to smuggle the gold without declaring it to Customs, thereby evading customs duty."

"Verification of her passport revealed that she was not an eligible passenger to import gold. The passenger was arrested and has been remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is ongoing," the officials added.

About The Similar Case That Happened Last Month

Last month, a male passenger arriving from Singapore was apprehended at Tiruchirapalli Airport with gold worth over one crore.

"Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit at Tiruchirapalli International Airport intercepted a male passenger attempting to cross the green channel and recovered gold in paste form concealed under knee caps worn on his thighs," an official press release stated.

