Mumbai: Airport Customs Seize Smuggled Gold & Electronic Items Worth ₹4 Crore |

Mumbai: Mumbai Airport Customs in 14 cases during July 28 and August 07, have seized over 4.66 Kg Gold & Electronic goods valued at Rs 4 crore. The gold was found concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax, crude jewellery, gold bars in an ingenious way inside, between two layers of clothes, inside the speakers, in the body, and on the body of passengers.

According to the Customs, one Indian passenger, a resident of Surat, Gujarat who travelled by flight from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted and four crude gold bracelets having net weight 974 grams was found concealed on the body of passenger, who was later arrested.

"Twelve Indians, travelling from Dubai (07), Abu Dhabi (02), Doha (01) and Sharjah (02) were intercepted and found carrying gold dust, gold jewellery and electronics items having total net weight of 3182 grams was found concealed between two layers of clothes, in baggage and in the body," said a Customs official.

He added, "One foreign national, travelling from Kuala Lumpur was intercepted and found carrying a crude gold bracelet and a gold chain having total net weight 504 grams was found concealed on the body of passenger."