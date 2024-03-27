Mystery Unraveled: Nepal Mayor's Daughter Arati Hamal Goes Missing For 2 Days, Now Found In Goa

Mystery Unraveled: Nepal Mayor's Daughter Arati Hamal Goes Missing For 2 Day, Now Found In Goa | X

Aarti Hamal, the daughter of Gopal Hamal, who serves as the Mayor of Dhangadhi Municipality in Nepal was missing since March 25, Monday. She has now been found in Goa. Aarti's father Gopal Hamal, the mayor of Dhangadhi sub-metropolitan city, said in a post on X. "I inform all well wishers that my eldest daughter Aarti was found safely in Goa and health condition is weak due to the efforts of everyone. ... Along with my eldest daughter Aarti, youngest daughter Arju and son-in-law, I inform everyone that they are together,"

As per a report of India Today, "A search operation was launched in Goa following a missing person's complaint. The woman's family members had also arrived in Goa to assist with the search. On Tuesday, Aarti's family was informed that she was missing after last being seen in the vicinity of Ashvem Bridge on Monday at around 9:30 pm. Following this, Gopal Hamal took to social media to seek help in finding her. She had been associated with the Osho Meditation Centre for the past few months."

As per a report by NDTV, "Gopal Hamal, the mayor of Dhangadhi sub-metropolitan city, said that they received a message from Aarti's friend that she had lost contact with her. When the family tried to reach her, they got no response and alerted the police."

Who is Arati Hamal?

Aarti Hamal, 36, is an Osho meditator and she came to Goa a few months ago. On Facebook, Aarti uses the name Artusha Hamal Dhyan Leela. She has been associated with the Osho Meditation Centre in Goa during her stay in the country, according to The Himalayan Times, a Nepalese newspaper.