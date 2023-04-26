Mystery shrouds the killing of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf as SIT yet to connect missing links

PTI

During four days remand of the assailants of Don Atiq Ahmad and brother Ashraf, Special Investigation Team (SIT) managed to get the information about those who had provided foreign made weapons. However, the SIT sleuths are still groping in dark about the motive and mastermind behind the killing. The assailants have not revealed as to who had brought them to Prayagraj and given the task of eliminating Atiq & Ashraf.

During the investigation the assailants Sunny Singh, Arun Maurya and Lawlesh Tiwari said that they executed the killing to earn fame in the crime world and nothing else. The SIT team searched the hotel where the assailants had stayed in Prayagraj but could not find anything substantial. The hotel room was taken using a fake Aadhaar Card made in Chitrakoot. The SIT recovered two mobile phones from the hotel room but without any SIM card inside it. The SIT is suspecting that phone calls were made by the assailants without using a SIM card and through the internet technology.

SIT probing how accused obtained fake IDs and pistols

According to officials, the recovered mobile phones have been sent to a lab for recovering the data in it. Besides, the sleuths have been finding out as to who had helped the assailants getting fake Aadhaar cards made in their names from Chitrakoot. Officials said that Sunny Singh was the one who had procured Turkish pistol from a Meerut based Don Sodhi two years back to eliminate one of his rivals Jitendra Gogi. However, Gogi was killed in a Delhi court after which the members of Sodhi gang had gone underground including Sunny. Now Sunny used the same pistol in Atiq’s murder.

Mastermind behind killing yet to be found

SIT has found the source of the weapon but the mastermind behind Atiq & Ashraf’s killing is yet to be traced. According to police, the SIT would now move court for another remand of the assailants and also seek permission for the lie detector test.

The SIT had quizzed all the 17 policemen deployed in the security of Don Atiq & Ashraf when both were brought to Colwin Hospital for medical checkup. Five of these have been suspended by the state government. The SIT is yet to find out as to how the assailants were able to breach the three layer security at the hospital gate. The assailants posing to be media personnel were carrying gun mikes and mobile cameras to shoot. In between such tight security how the assailants were able to carry weapons is still a mystery for SIT.

Probe Of Umesh Pal Murder Hampered

The recent killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf and few others has hampered the probe of Umesh Pal murder. Umesh Pal, a key witness in the legislator Raju Pal murder case was sprayed with bullets outside his residence in Prayagraj on February 24 this year. The family members of Umesh Pal had named Atiq, his family members and close aides in the case which included Asad, Gulam Mohammad, Sabir, and Usman. While the key conspirators in the case Atiq & Ashraf have been killed the police have encountered four more in the case. According to an official in the Prayagraj police now it would be difficult to find out the conspiracy in the Umesh Pal murder case with Atiq, Ashraf and Asad being killed.