MYAS Backs HindAyan Cycling Expedition 2025-26; Plans Stage Races & Joy Rides Across 5 States

The Indian Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has approved the 2025-26 schedule for HindAyan, a growing cycling expedition and stage race. It has urged state governments across Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra to provide full logistical and civic support for the event.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of these states, the Ministry highlighted the importance of its flagship initiative ‘Sunday on Cycle’, conceptualised by sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya. It requested essential services such as ambulances, fire tenders, drinking water stations, mobile toilets, traffic control, and pilot vehicles to ensure smooth passage for cyclists.

This year’s HindAyan includes seven expeditions and two professional stage races. Highlights feature three sub-30km ‘Joy Rides’ in New Delhi, Jaipur, and from Thane to Mumbai. Longer endurance events include century rides from Ahmedabad to Baroda and Mumbai to Pune, and a rare double-century from Delhi to Agra.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has granted special permission for the Delhi-Agra ride on the Yamuna Expressway – a high-speed corridor once used by an Indian Air Force fighter jet. For safety, this smooth route is reserved for the top 30 cyclists, invited for an uninterrupted ride.

On February 19, 2026, a ‘Bike and Hike’ event will commemorate the birth anniversary of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Cyclists will start at Pune’s Shaniwarwada, ride to the base of Sinhagad Fort, and then hike to the summit.

The season concludes with two professional 100km stage races on February 28 and March 1, 2026, in Ratnagiri district. Prize details will be announced in November.

Vishnudas Chapke, HindAyan’s founder and the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe overland, said his dream is to build a cycling legacy akin to the Tour de France. “After my world trip, I had lucrative job opportunities in the US and Mexico, which is a dream for millions,” he said. “But I chose to follow my dream. I haven’t taken a full-time job in five years, so I can focus entirely on HindAyan.”

He credited the event’s growth to strong government support. “We started with just eight cyclists from the Army and Navy. Now, participation has grown every year,” he said, thanking sports minister, MoS Defence Minister Sanjay Seth, and Youth Affairs Secretary Meeta Rajivlochan for their ‘constant encouragement.’

Dr Viswanathan Iyer, neurosurgeon and bicycle mayor of Mumbai, stated, “With the Fit India movement of the government of India and the support of Mandaviya, this event will be a strong push to give India a name in the international cycling community. A cycle is the most suitable solution to woes related to traffic, pollution, fitness and perfect sustainability action.”

A paracyclist who participated in the Thane to Mumbai leg of the HindAyan 2025 cycling event shared his experience, "I am a paracyclist and have previously participated in a national competition. I currently work as a professor at KC College, and I brought ten students with me to the HindAyan event. We all took part together. The purpose of such cycling events is to promote cycling, raise awareness about pollution, and, most importantly, spread awareness about cancer. This was my first time participating, and I intend to join HindAyan again whenever possible."