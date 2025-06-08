 Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Govt Over Inflation, Unemployment In Uttar Pradesh
Updated: Sunday, June 08, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav (File image) | ANI

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav sharply criticized the ruling BJP government on Saturday, accusing it of failing to address basic issues like inflation, unemployment, water scarcity, and electricity shortages.

In a press statement, Yadav alleged that public suffering has intensified due to the state’s administrative failures. “People are grappling with extreme heat, water shortages, and long hours without electricity, yet the government is blind to their plight,” he said.

Citing reports from Varanasi, Yadav pointed out that even the Prime Minister’s parliamentary constituency faces regular power cuts, with 21 minute intervals witnessing four outages. In Banda, villagers reportedly receive less than 8 hours of electricity despite a demand of 550 MW.

He further claimed that not a single unit of electricity has been generated under the current government, and existing supply is dependent on plants built during the SP regime.

article-image

The power department, according to Yadav, is under pressure due to mismanagement and costly electricity.

Regarding drinking water, Yadav alleged that BJP-led initiatives like the ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme and the Jal Jeevan Mission have failed to deliver. Pipelines remain incomplete and many taps installed more than a year ago have never delivered clean water.

He accused the state of prioritizing privatization to mask failures and claimed the mission has become a site of corruption. Yadav concluded by blaming the BJP for ignoring public welfare projects launched under his government and for failing to enhance existing infrastructure.

