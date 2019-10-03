My father will be back home soon: Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P.Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram on Thursday expressed hope his father will be "be back home soon", while reiterating it was "political vendetta".

Speaking to IANS, the Sivaganga MP said: "I am hopeful that my father will be back home soon." However, he refused to comment on the recent order of the Delhi High Court dismissing the regular bail plea filed by P Chidambaram in the CBI case relating to INX Media. Speaking to reporters outside Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, Karti Chidambaram said: "It was a solace today that the court allowed home-cooked food for my father, it was kind of an interim relief." "What is happening to my father is because of political vendetta."

Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Thursday extended the judicial remand of the former finance minister till October 17. The court, however, permitted him home-cooked food, once a day, in view of his multiple ailments, and medical checkups in the jail. Chidamabaram is in Delhi's Tihar Jail since September 5, after the Central Bureau of Investigation finished questioning him in the case.

Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram were named in the INX Media case by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora. The Enforcement Directorate too has filed a money laundering case against Chidambaram.