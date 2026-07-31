'My Father Was Almost Lynched': Daughter Of Delhi Cop Injured During CJP Protest Speaks Out - VIDEO

New Delhi: Almost a week after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) withdrew its agitation after all its demands, including the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, were met, the families of Delhi Police personnel injured during the recent student protest in the national capital on Friday alleged that police officers were subjected to sustained violence during the agitation.

"My father was almost lynched," the daughter of a police personnel injured during the CJP protest said at a press conference while recalling the violence.

"My father was pulled by a rowdy mob and was almost lynched near the stage at Jantar Mantar. This happened on the 25th at around 2:00 PM. He remained unconscious at RML Hospital for about four hours," the daughter of a Delhi Police SI (Sub-Inspector) who sustained injuries said.

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Narrating the incident further, she said, "Around 10:00 PM, his colleagues brought him home, and his uniform was completely stained with blood. It was extremely painful for us to see him in that condition... When I opened social media, I saw that my father was being called a criminal. The very next day, I came to know that the people who had attacked my father were approaching the Supreme Court to wash away their crimes and were filing complaints against him and all the police personnel," she added.

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She said that she felt very hurt and decided that she should also seek justice for her father. She said that she also received support from other police families. She said they moved to the Supreme Court and requested an advocate to present their case before the apex court. She said the advocate assured them that they, too, have equal rights as citizens of this country and that they would also get justice.

"He told me, 'Beta, minor injuries are part of the job.' But he had four stitches on his head. Those were not minor injuries," she said.

She said that before joining the Delhi police, her father served as the Marine Commando in the Indian Navy for 15 years.