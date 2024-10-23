 'Musalmano Ko Kisine Buri Nazar Se Dekha Toh...': Tejashwi Yadav SLAMS BJP MP Pradeep Singh Who Gave Controversial Speech
In his video, Tejashwi Yadav sharply criticised Union Minister Giriraj Singh and the inflammatory remarks made by the BJP MP Pradeep Singh from Araria. Tejashwi also issued a strong warning to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing BJP leaders of trying to incite communal tensions and violence.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (L), BJP MP Pradeep Singh (R) |

Patna: Bihar's former Deputy Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, is actively involved in the campaign in Jharkhand following the announcement of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. During his journey from Ranchi to Chatra for the nomination of RJD's Chatra candidate, Tejashwi took to his social media handle to make a video statement.

What Is The Controversy About?

During the 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' led by Union Minister Giriraj Singh recently, BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh made a controversial statement that has sparked widespread reactions. His comments, now circulating on social media, included a claim that "if you want to live in Araria, you must become a Hindu." He also advised people to consider caste and family when arranging marriages but to prioritize Hindu unity above all. This statement was made during an event at Araria on October 21.

In the viral video, Singh is heard questioning why anyone would be ashamed of calling themselves a Hindu. He further added, "We say, if you want to live in Araria, you must become a Hindu. When it comes to marrying off your sons or daughters, go ahead and consider caste, but when it comes to the unity of Hindus, first become a Hindu, then look for caste."

Yadav Slams BJP Leaders' Provocative Language

Tejashwi remarked that the atmosphere being created in Bihar is unhealthy. He pointed specifically to Giriraj Singh's campaign and the provocative language used by BJP MP Pradeep Singh as clear examples of efforts to incite riots. He stated that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has always stood for social justice and secularism, unlike the BJP, which, according to him, is intent on spreading hatred.

Focusing on the backward region of Seemanchal, which has a large minority population, Tejashwi accused BJP leaders of avoiding discussions on poverty and unemployment. Instead, he alleged that their primary focus was on pitting Hindus against Muslims.

Tejashwi Yadav's Warning To BJP

He firmly opposed the divisive language used in Araria, warning that the RJD would not remain silent in the face of such behaviour, especially if any harm is directed towards the Muslim community. He declared, "If anyone tries to cast an evil eye on our Muslim brothers, RJD and Tejashwi Yadav will not stay quiet. We will retaliate with full force."

Yadav underlined the unity of all communities, stating that India's independence was achieved through the sacrifices of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians alike. He appealed to the people of Bihar not to fall prey to hatred and divisiveness.

Criticism Against Nitish Kumar

He also criticised Nitish Kumar, suggesting that the ongoing communal unrest in Bihar was a result of the Chief Minister's policies. According to Tejashwi, Kumar has been nurturing the forces responsible for inciting communal tensions, even providing security to such individuals. He warned that if any communal violence erupts in Bihar, Nitish Kumar would be held accountable.

Tejashwi concluded by urging the people of Bihar to focus on real issues like education, healthcare, employment and poverty. He emphasized the need to create a 'new Bihar' that prioritizes development and progress for all its citizens, while firmly opposing the divisive efforts of the BJP and RSS.

