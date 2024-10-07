(File photo) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav | X

Bihar BJP Media in-charge Danish Iqbal on Monday launched a scathing attack on former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's 'upbringing and mentality', alleging that items of furniture, light fixtures and air conditioners from the bungalow that the RJD leader vacated have gone missing.

"The base of the bed is missing, the AC and lights have been removed, and the water outlets in the washroom have been taken out. Even the badminton court mat has been taken, and the fountain lights and sofas have been taken.

It's clear that when Tejashwi Yadav vacated the house, he took everything with him. This speaks volumes about his mentality," Danish Iqbal said.

"I'm not just accusing him, but it is completely proven. The way Tejaswi Yadav vacated his official residence, shows his upbringing. The way he vacated the house, he has displayed how to loot government's property," he added.

Bihar Deputy CM, Samrat Chaudhary was supposed to move into this bungalow during Navratri, but there were disputes around it beforehand.

According to Danish Iqbal, the Deputy Chief Minister's government mansion at 5 Desh Ratna Marg has CCTV cameras installed, however, the hard drive for the cameras is also been missing.

Meanwhile, Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Monday granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav and his sons and party leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav in the land for job money laundering case.

They have been granted bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs. 1 lakh each and surety bond in the like amount.

Lalu Yadav's daughter and party MP Misa Bharti also arrived in court with them. Special judge Vishal Gogne granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and other accused persons. The next date of hearing is October 25.