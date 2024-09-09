 'Idhar Udhar Main Mast, Vyast CM Se Bihar Nahi Sambhal Raha': Tejashwi Yadav Hits Out At Nitish Kumar Over BJP Leader’s Murder By Chain Snatchers In Patna
'Idhar Udhar Main Mast, Vyast CM Se Bihar Nahi Sambhal Raha': Tejashwi Yadav Hits Out At Nitish Kumar Over BJP Leader's Murder By Chain Snatchers In Patna

'Idhar Udhar Main Mast, Vyast CM Se Bihar Nahi Sambhal Raha': Tejashwi Yadav Hits Out At Nitish Kumar Over BJP Leader’s Murder By Chain Snatchers In Patna

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after three men shot a BJP leader on Monday morning in Patna

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after three unidentified chain snatchers shot a BJP leader early Monday morning in Patna.

In a post on X, Yadav alleged that crime is flourishing in Bihar and that NDA leaders are unaware. He said the Chief Minister has failed to do his job as he is exhausted and busy with other matters.

“Crime is flourishing in Bihar under the protection of the government. Criminals are shooting people whenever and wherever they want and escaping. In the video, the criminals can be seen fleeing after shooting a BJP leader. NDA leaders are oblivious to the rising crime. Bihar is not being managed at all by the exhausted Chief Minister, who is preoccupied elsewhere,” Yadav wrote in the post in Hindi.

As per reports, BJP leader Shyam Sundar Sharma had gone to get an auto to drop his relative at the station when three men on a two-wheeler approached him on Monday morning. They tried to snatch Sharma’s chain, but he resisted. In a moment, one of the assailants pulled out a gun, shot Sharma, and fled with his accomplices. 

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media and is currently going viral.

Watch the video here:

Reports suggest that, after the attack, Sharma was rushed to a hospital by his family, but he died during treatment.

Currently, Patna police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the suspects, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused. Police are also investigating whether there was another motive behind Sharma's killing.

Bihar: 'Doctor Yelled At Me When I Asked Why Was He Watching YouTube During Surgery,' Says...
"Today on 09.09.24 information was received that a person was injured due to bullet shot in the police station and died during treatment. The police are investigating the incident and identifying the criminals by observing the crime scene and surrounding areas,” said police in a statement to the media.

