Murugesh Nirani hits back at Basanagouda Patil over 'pimp' remark: 'His tongue will be cut'

BJP leader Murugesh Nirani hit back at party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal as the infighting between the ministers took an ugly turn on Saturday. Patil called Nirani a "pimp" while talking about reservation quota under OBC category to Panchamasali Lingayat sub sect.

“He (Basanagouda Patil Yatnal) had used the word ‘pimp’. He is very much in that culture and uses the same language. Those who are born to their fathers don’t use such language.

“If he is talking without sense, his tongue will be cut. Chief Minister Bommai has given directions to be quiet. If he doesn’t want to be in the party, let him go out and stage a protest,” Nirani said.

'No faith in Bommai'

Patil also said that he had no faith in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and approached the BJP high command in this regard.

Vijayapura people from where he hails would give him a befitting answer. The reservation demand is not a recent one. CM Bommai has committed to giving reservation for Panchamasali sub sect. The government had created 2C and 2D categories to accommodate the OBC quota. In spite of all this, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is trying to put blame, Minister Nirani stated.

He also condemned the protest staged in this regard by Basava Jayamrutynjaya Swamiji terming it “politically” motivated. The SC/ST and Vokkaliga communities have made their submissions peacefully, he said. MLA Basanagouda Patil is issuing statements and embarrassing the government. (With IANS inputs)