'Will defy COVID-19 rules for Ganesh Chaturthi': Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Bengaluru: Alleging that Covid restrictions are aimed at selectively targeting Hindus, senior BJP leader and Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has threatened to defy such curbs issued by the State Government for the forthcoming Ganesh Chaturthi and other Hindu festivals that follow.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for a 50-bed mother and child health centre at the district hospital in Vijayapura, Yatnal said: “The Deputy commissioner and the Superintendent of Police are here. I am announcing that I will not follow the restrictions. What can you do? At the most, you can shoot me. I am ready to die. I will be happy that I died after gaining goodwill.”

“I have also told the Chief Minister that such unscientific restrictions should not be imposed. He has agreed to my suggestion and told me that appropriate orders will be issued. I am sure that Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated without any hindrances,” Yatnal added.

Expressing unhappiness over the government’s decision to impose weekend curfew, the former Union minister said, “I wonder on what basis experts are insisting on weekend curfew.... such restrictions are unscientific and are selectively targeting Hindus”.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:52 PM IST