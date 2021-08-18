Karnataka: Five African women overstaying visa escape from govt centre in Bengaluru

Advertisement

Bengaluru: Five women from Africa escaped from a government home here where they were held for overstaying their visas. They reportedly scaled the wall of the Women and Child Care Centre at around 2.30 am, Tuesday.

However, one woman suffered injury when she slipped and fell. She has been admitted to a state-run hospital here.

According to ACP Srinivas Karanth, “the five women had been detained for overstaying their visas and were in the process of being deported”. Three are from Uganda and two from Nigeria.

According to the police, the women had asked for drinking water; when the staff monitoring them went to fetch it, they escaped by scaling the six-foot-tall compound wall of the centre.

The women who escaped were booked under Section 14 (penalty for violating Visa norms) of the Foreigners Act. “Efforts are underway to trace the other four women who escaped the reception centre,” the police was quoted in the media.

The Bengaluru police had arrested 13 women from various African countries and were kept at one of the Women and Child Care Centres.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 10:14 PM IST