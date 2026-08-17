Murshidabad Teen Who Spent Weeks In Pond Taken Away By 'Jio Team', Doctor Seeks Health Update - VIDEO

A Ghaziabad-based doctor has offered to provide free treatment to a 16-year-old boy from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district who has been spending prolonged periods in a pond, saying he is deeply concerned about the teenager’s health and wants an update on his condition.

Doctor offers free treatment

Dr Brajpal Tyagi, in a video shared on Instagram, said he had earlier appealed to the West Bengal government to allow him to treat the boy, identified as Iqbal, free of cost after seeing videos of his unusual condition. According to Tyagi, he subsequently received a response from the government, while the boy’s family members and neighbours also wanted him to provide treatment.

However, before he could make further arrangements, Tyagi said he was informed by neighbours that a Jio team had taken Iqbal away in an ambulance or air ambulance. He speculated that the teenager could have been taken to a Reliance hospital in Mumbai, but stressed that his primary concern was to know the boy’s current diagnosis and treatment status.

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“It's a good thing that someone has come forward to treat him,” Tyagi said, while seeking clarity on why the boy had been staying in a pond for such a prolonged period and what diagnosis had been made.

Tyagi seeks health update

Tyagi claimed that he had arrived at a diagnosis after reviewing the case and remained willing to treat Iqbal if required. He said he and his son Harsh, along with his hospital staff, had been worried because they had not received any update for three days.

He appealed to the West Bengal health minister or members of the Jio team to share a video or other update on Iqbal’s health, diagnosis and treatment.

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Teenager spends weeks in pond

Iqbal, from Beldanga in Murshidabad, has reportedly been spending weeks in pond water, often swimming for long hours and occasionally moving from one pond to another. He has reportedly complained of a burning sensation whenever he comes out of the water and described feeling as though a supernatural force was controlling him.

Health risks raise concerns

Doctors have warned that prolonged exposure to water can cause skin maceration, making the skin soft, vulnerable and more susceptible to irritation, cracks and infections. Medical experts have also said that the burning sensation requires proper medical evaluation, while psychological assessment may be considered if unusual beliefs or fears accompany the condition.

Iqbal’s family has reportedly sought help, saying they cannot afford prolonged treatment on their own. Local residents have also been bringing food for him, which he eats while remaining in the water.