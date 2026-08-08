Murshidabad NCPI MPs Meet Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari After PM Modi Breakfast, Raise SIR Cases And Loudspeaker Issue | ANI

Kolkata: A day after attending a breakfast hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national capital, two NCPI minority MPs from Murshidabad district Abu Taher Khan and Khalilur Rahman on Saturday met Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Addressing the media, the two minority MPs said that they have raised concerns over unresolved SIR cases, removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

Loudspeaker Removal Issue Raised

“Names of five lakh voters from Murishidabad are under adjudication. This matter should get resolved and I being the MP I will lend all support to the people there. We also spoke over developmental works in Murshidabad,” said Abu Taher.

Notably, the third MP from Murshidabad, Yusuf Pathan, did not attend the meeting in Bengal but the trio had met the West Bengal Chief Minister at the national capital but had skipped the NDA meeting.

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“People of the state didn’t vote for us to play Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politics. Our concern is to work for people as they have voted for us. We are visiting those who hold constitutional positions to voice our concerns and demand the work that needs to be done. We also spoke of river erosion. The CM told us that 3,800 loudspeakers have been removed from mosques and 1,200 from temples. We also requested the CM that Muslims should not be targeted,” said the NCPI MP.

Asked about their party affiliation to which NCPI MP Abu Taher said that it will be made public in the coming days.