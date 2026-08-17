Tarapith Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 8; PM Modi Expresses Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire incident at a hotel in Tarapith, Birbhum, West Bengal, as the death toll in the tragedy rose to eight.

PM Modi expresses grief

Taking to X, Modi said he was “anguished” by the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the families of those who died. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured, adding that the local administration was assisting people affected by the incident.

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Fire breaks out at hotel

The fire reportedly broke out following a suspected short circuit at a hotel in Tarapith. According to Birbhum Superintendent of Police Vidit Raj Bhundesh, no smoke or flames were initially visible from outside the building.

Police and fire brigade teams reached the spot and rescued 22 people using ladders, while 11 others were taken to hospital. Of those hospitalised, two were reportedly drowsy, one was treated and discharged, while two others remained under medical care. Seven deaths were initially confirmed, with the toll later rising to eight, according to ANI.

Forensic team to investigate

Bhundesh said a Forensic Science Laboratory team would visit the site as part of the investigation. Hotel operators have been taken into custody after a preliminary case was registered and are being questioned.

Political reactions to tragedy

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock and grief over the incident, praying for the victims and speedy recovery of those undergoing treatment.

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BJP MLA Dhruba Saha alleged that the fire-safety arrangements were inadequate and called for an overhaul of the Tarapith Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA).