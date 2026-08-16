West Bengal Shocker: Former Bengal Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee Found Hanging At TMC Office In Birbhum; Suicide Note Recovered

Rampurhat: Former West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker and veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Asish Banerjee was found hanging at a TMC party office near his residence in Rampurhat, Birbhum district, on Sunday morning, August 16, 2026, police sources said. A purported suicide note was also recovered from the office, with police examining its contents as part of the investigation.

Body Sent For Post-Mortem

According to The New Indian Express, Banerjee's body was recovered from the party office in Hattala Para, near his residence. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Times of India also reported that Banerjee was found hanging at the TMC office in Rampurhat, with the circumstances leading to his death yet to be fully ascertained.

Police sources quoted by PTI said a purported suicide note was recovered from the party office. Officials are examining the note, while further details are awaited.

Five-Time MLA From Rampurhat

Banerjee was a prominent TMC leader from Birbhum and represented the Rampurhat Assembly constituency for five consecutive terms from 2001 until 2026. He served as Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly during Mamata Banerjee's tenure as Chief Minister. India Today identifies him as a five-time MLA from Rampurhat and a former Deputy Speaker.

He also served in the West Bengal government in various ministerial capacities, including agriculture, while holding other portfolios during the Mamata Banerjee government.

Defeat In 2026 Assembly Polls

Banerjee's long electoral run in Rampurhat came to an end in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election, when he was defeated by BJP candidate Dhruba Saha.

According to the Election Commission of India, Saha polled 1,11,920 votes against Banerjee's 87,687 votes, winning the seat by a margin of 24,233 votes.

India Today also reported that Saha defeated Banerjee in Rampurhat in the 2026 Assembly election.

Stepped Back From Party Posts After Poll Defeat

Following his electoral defeat, Banerjee sought to step down from key organisational responsibilities in the TMC's Birbhum unit.

Sangbad Pratidin reported in June that Banerjee had expressed his desire to resign from the party's Birbhum core committee and the district chairperson's post. He, however, made it clear that he did not intend to leave the TMC and wanted to remain an ordinary party member.

The move came after decades of political prominence in Birbhum, where Banerjee had emerged as one of the TMC's senior leaders.

Investigation Underway

The circumstances surrounding Banerjee's death remain under investigation. While police have recovered what has been described as a purported suicide note, officials have not yet established the circumstances leading to his death.

His body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further details are expected as the investigation progresses. The exact circumstances leading to his death had not yet been ascertained.