West Bengal: TMC MP Mahua Moitra Writes To Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla After Alleging Forced Eviction From Nadia Circuit House

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has sought Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s intervention over the alleged Nadia incident | AI Generated Image

Kolkata, August 15, 2026: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting him to intervene after she was allegedly forced to vacate a circuit house in Nadia.

The TMC MP also threatened to move court after she was allegedly harassed by a large crowd of people gathered outside the circuit house late on Friday evening and was also allegedly met with slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

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Moitra Seeks Speaker's Intervention

“At 9.47 pm, I received a call from the additional district magistrate of Nadia, who informed me that I needed to vacate the premises. When I asked him the reason, he said that the ‘order had come from the top’. Any Women’s Reservation Bill seeking to bring in more women is a matter of jest unless the 74 women in the House are given protection from your august office,” read the letter.

The Krishnanagar TMC MP claimed that she had heard a commotion at around 11 pm outside the gate of the circuit house.

“On the one hand, the administration started harassing me to vacate from 10 pm onwards, and on the other, a mob gathered shouting slogans waiting for me to exit the gates,” Moitra further mentioned in the letter.

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Political Leaders React

CPI(M) leader Md. Selim said that she had spoken with Moitra and also that this was not ‘proper’ from the administration’s end.

State Panchayat Minister Dilip Ghosh challenged TMC to chant ‘Joy Bangla’ as they did before over the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant.

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