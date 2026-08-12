'Amit Shah Knows The Way To Parliament': Mahua Moitra’s Sharp Dig At HM | VIDEO

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday took a sharp swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding that he come to Parliament and make a direct statement on the alleged police action against student protesters during the July 20 “Sansad Chalo” march at Jantar Mantar.

In a post accompanying a video of her interaction with ANI, Moitra said, “Amit Shah Ji is Home Minister. He knows the way to the steps of Parliament. Nobody stopping him from making a statement.”

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Opposition seeks answers over alleged use of force

Speaking to ANI outside Parliament, Moitra alleged that the opposition was seeking a specific response from Shah over the use of force against protesters during the march, which was held over concerns surrounding NEET paper leaks and examination-related issues.

She questioned who authorised the alleged use of pellet guns, tear gas and lathi charges during the police action. Moitra argued that the agencies involved, including the Delhi Police, CRPF and RAF, fall under the Union Home Ministry and therefore sought accountability from the Home Minister.

‘We want a specific statement, not a lecture’

Moitra accused Shah of avoiding Parliament while opposition MPs continued to attend the House and raise the issue. She said the opposition wanted a clear explanation on responsibility for the alleged police action rather than a broader political speech.

She also criticised the government over what she described as a lack of discussion on the Ram temple issue, while insisting that the immediate demand was for Shah to address the allegations surrounding the July 20 crackdown.

Monsoon Session remains deadlocked

The remarks come amid continued disruptions during Parliament’s Monsoon Session, with opposition parties pressing the government on several issues, including the alleged police action against student protesters.

Moitra’s comments have added to the opposition’s demand for a direct statement from the Home Minister, particularly on the circumstances surrounding the alleged use of force at Jantar Mantar.

The allegations regarding pellet guns, tear gas and other forms of force remain matters of political dispute, with the opposition demanding accountability and a response from the government.