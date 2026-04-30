'Murder Of Democracy': TMC Accuses BJP Of Ballot Tampering After CCTV Shows Boxes Opened Without Oversight | X @AITCofficial

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has shared CCTV footage on its official ‘X’ handle showing alleged BJP officials opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders, raising concerns about transparency and due process. TMC has termed it serious electoral malpractice, calling the act a “murder of democracy in broad daylight.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Rejects Exit Polls, Predicts TMC Victory

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It has also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of acting in collusion with the Election Commission of India to manipulate the electoral process. This comes a day after the conclusion of voting in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

TMC has further alleged that, in a desperate bid to win the recently concluded elections, the BJP resorted to such acts after employing other “dirty tricks” like name deletion, voter intimidation, Central force deployment, and cash flooding, in which it “failed miserably.”

“We will not allow the Delhi zamindars and their puppet Election Commission to steal the mandate of the people,” the party wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

TMC leaders Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh have staged a protest in front of the strong room outside Netaji Indoor Stadium, demanding accountability and full transparency in the electoral process.

“You can watch in the livestream and CCTV cameras of the Election Commission that a few people are working inside. None of our representatives is inside… They are not letting us in. They are asking us to speak with other candidates. Why should we take responsibility for other candidates?” Kunal Ghosh said.

“We are concerned. There should be no manipulation. Why are we not being shown all of that?” Shashi Panja said.