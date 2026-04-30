West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Rejects Exit Polls, Predicts TMC Victory

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has dismissed predictions made by exit polls following the conclusion of the State Assembly elections, alleging they are politically motivated and influenced by the Bharatiya Janata Party. She also claimed that the projections were designed to demoralise workers of her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

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Banerjee expressed confidence that such narratives would not impact the morale of her supporters on the ground. Reaffirming her belief in the electorate, she stated that the “Maa-Mati-Manush” government enjoys strong public backing across West Bengal. She confidently predicted that the TMC would secure a fourth consecutive term in power.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid heightened political tension, as parties await the official election results, which will be declared on May 4 (Monday).

In a video message, Mamata Banerjee said, “We are very grateful to the people of Bengal. Despite the scorching heat and atrocities, you have cast your votes. I am also very grateful to TMC workers, who fought with their lives and endured the collective oppression of all the machinery of the Government of India, the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and BJP leaders from 19 states, who tried to suppress Bengal with money, power, and firearms. But in the ballot, they themselves have been suppressed.”

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“I want to assure you that the exit polls are paid for and forced, and are as per a circular from the BJP’s office to the media. We are going to cross 226 seats in 2026. I have full faith in the voters. I urge our candidates to guard their respective seats while the counting is on. I will do so too. They have planned to exchange EVMs en route to counting centres. Do not leave the counting cabins until I say so through a press conference. Maintain peace and keep faith in me,” she added.

Assuring a TMC victory and dismissing predictions made by various exit polls, she said, “TMC alone is coming to power. I urge the administration to refrain from using force on workers. Bengal doesn’t support ‘bohiragotos.’ The BJP did not have agents of their own, so they used central forces, with direct interference from Amit Shah. I also have information that they have paid Rs. 3,000 in envelopes. Those who have taken the money are wrong; yet, we will not misunderstand them.”