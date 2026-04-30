‘People Not Ready To Talk’: Axis My India Skips Sharing West Bengal Exit Poll Data

Pradeep Gupta Of Axis My India | X

New Delhi: Renowned polling agency Axis My India has decided not to announce the exit poll numbers for the West Bengal assembly polls. The reason cited is that people are not ready to talk, as "There is such an environment of fear".

"We saw that when 70 to 80 per cent of people are not ready to talk to us. So the methodology of our sampling process is not working properly. So we have now decided that it would be better in such a situation that the poll is not announced," Axis My India Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Gupta said, speaking to NDTV.

Read Also Exit Polls Predict BJP Surge In West Bengal, Multiple Surveys Project Clear Majority

Sharing the situation on the ground, he said, "They will not tell you at all. They look at the camera people and then there will be trouble... There is such an atmosphere of fear," he added.

He said that the situation has worsened after yesterday's voting, during which violence was reported at several spots.

Multiple exit polls signal BJP victory

According to multiple exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to form the government in West Bengal, while the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expected to trail behind in seat share.

As per projections released by P-MARQ, the BJP is likely to secure between 150 and 175 seats, while the TMC may win 118 to 138 seats. Other parties are projected to get 2 to 6 seats, according to the same survey.

Another survey conducted by Poll Diary estimates that the BJP could win 142 to 171 seats, while the TMC may secure 99 to 127 seats. The survey projects 0 to 1 seat for other parties.

Meanwhile, projections by Matrize suggest that the BJP may win 146 to 161 seats, while the TMC could secure 125 to 140 seats. Other parties are expected to win 6 to 10 seats, according to the agency’s estimates.

Magic number in West Bengal

The West Bengal Assembly has 294 seats, with 148 being the magic number to form the government.

Counting date

The counting of votes for all five assembly elections will take place on 4 May.