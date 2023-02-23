‘Murder of democracy’ is being practiced under PM Modi's rule: Jairam Ramesh

In context of Congress 85th national plenary session, AICC communication chief Jairam Ramesh addressed a press conference in Nava Raipur at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Convention centre on Thursday.

Apart from briefing about plenary session schedules, the senior Congress leader levelled serious allegations against the ruling Modi government and said in Modi rule democracy is being murdered. He branded the BJP government undemocratic, and termed its activities unconstitutional. The rights of free speech and after speech are under threat, Jairam Ramesh alleged.

'Modi govt prepossessed towards crony capitalists'

The Modi government was prepossessed towards crony capitalists, diluted the policies to only benefit Adani, intentionally misusing central prosecuting agencies like ED, Delhi police and others to weaken Congress and disturb our plenary session, Jairam Ramesh said.

The Pawan Khera episode in Delhi was a pathetic political cowardice move, but we have faith in the judiciary and Apex court that our democratic rights will be saved, the leader said.

The government slapped undeclared emergency across the nation, and the Congress is avowed to fight the draconian rules to save democracy, the issue will be discussed in the three days plenary session.

Plenary session details

On the first day of the session which will be scheduled on February 24, a meeting of the steering committee will be held. In the subject committee meeting which will be held around 4 pm 6 issues will be discussed. Political, Economic and international issues will be discussed on the next day (Saturday). Meanwhile, on issues like agriculture and farmers, youth-employment, education and social justice will be discussed on the last day February 26.

Further attacks on BJP, Modi Govt

"Actually, the Modi government became highly disturbed and frustrated seeing the success and mass acceptance of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, and continuously setting ED like agencies to raid our leaders aiming to disturb the plenary session, it lodged three FIRs over the media department chief. In the context of the G20 meeting, billboards were hung in cities displaying the message of India is mother of democracy, but under Modi rule, the country has become a place where democracy is being murdered," the AICC leader alleged.

"In parliament our statements were expunged, outside the parliament, FIRs were lodged over making free speech, ‘murder of democracy’ is being practiced in Modi rule," the Congress leader alleged.

BJP's ex-Minister Brijmohan Agarwal countered the allegations and justified the move of BJP government, and said, if anybody makes derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister must be prosecuted under law, nobody is above law and constitution in the country.

