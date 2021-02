Munawar Faruqui: Never my intention to hurt anybody through my jokes

Days after his release from jail in a case against him for allegedly insulting Hindu deities, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has said that it is never his intention to hurt anyone's feelings through his jokes. Stating that the "herd mentality of fighting on the internet" as well as "someone's politics" can ruin a person's life, Faruqui said he had to suffer for something which he had not done.

Faruqui, 32, who was arrested on January 1 in connection with the case and was in Indore Central Jail since January 2, was released from the prison late night on February 6, a day after he was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. In a YouTube video of over 10 minutes posted late night on Saturday, the comedian said, "How can I hurt someone's feelings? How can I cause heart pain? I apologise four times even if I bump into someone by mistake." "It can never be my intention to hurt someone's feelings through my jokes," he said.

He said that the internet debates over worthless topics, abuses and hatred being spread there should stop. "Why have we forgotten that the internet is for entertainment and information?" he asked. "Shall we only keep on fighting on the internet? Anyone can fall prey to this herd mentality, politics. I did not fall prey to it. But I was bruised for something which I had not done," he said.