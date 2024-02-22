Mumbai's Kala Ghoda To Become Exclusive Only For Pedestrians; Cobbled Pathways To Add To The Charm Of The Iconic Location |

Mumbai: Gorgeous Cobbled pathways, leading to shops, art galleries, and historic structures like Rhythm House, an idea sounds like a dream is soon going to take the shape of reality. Mumbaikars will have a picturesque turnaround of the magnificent and historically famous Kala Ghoda as the idea of beautifying it in addition to having cobbled pathways is soon going to be executed. Once the makeover is complete, the area is going to be totally shut for vehicles and it will be purely open for pedestrians.

Details of the project

As per a report by Indian Express, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken up the project which includes massive beautification of the areas after which the roads will be paved with cobbled stones. The report said that Former BJP corporator from Colaba, Makarand Narwekar, is the one behind the idea.

*Kala Ghoda area in Mumbai is likely to turn "pedestrian-only."*



Wall paintings

Beautiful illuminated art forms

Landscaping works

Alterative parking arrangements for vehicles already parked in the area

Cobbled pathways

Hub of events related to art

Beautification of internal streets in Kala Ghoda

Project covers Rhythm House, Forbes Street, Rope Walk lane, Saibaba road, Rutherfield Street and B Bharucha road

Artistic Upgradation of area

A special Urban designer has been engaged for the planning of the entire project. The exact details of when work on the project will begin are not known yet.

All you need to know about Kala Ghoda festival

The name Kala Ghoda was coined due to the presence of a black stone statue of King Edward VII (as the then Prince of Wales) mounted on a horse. The statue was built by Jewish businessman and philanthropist Albert Abdullah David Sassoon. The stone however was later moved to Byculla Zoo.

Kala Ghoda area hosts several of the city's heritage buildings including museums, art galleries and educational institutions like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, the Jehangir Art Gallery, the National Gallery of Modern Art, and The Arts Trust - Institute of Contemporary Indian Art.

The area hosts the famous and historic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival annually in February. The area is falls between between Mumbai Port's docklands to the east, Regal Cinema to the south, Hutatma Chowk and Flora Fountain to the north and Oval Maidan to the west with the Bombay Stock Exchange falling on its north east.