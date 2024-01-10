Mumbai: Senior Purchase Manager Of Private Firm Booked In Connection With Scam Of Around ₹1.25 Crore

Mumbai Police/Representative Image | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: In connection with a financial scam of around Rs 1.25 crore in a private company, the MIDC police have registered a case of fraud against the senior purchase manager of the company. In this case, the police has registered an FIR against Sachin Ramesh Shinde. Investigation revealed that Shinde had defrauded the company by changing the original price of the goods purchased for the company and submitting a higher bill. The investigation into these crimes is ongoing and soon Sachin Shinde will be interrogated by the police and his statement will be recorded.

According to information received from MIDC police, the 38-year-old complainant is a resident of Gurgaon, Haryana. Currently, he works as a vice president in a supply chain management company. This company buys TVs, books, tablets, all the materials required for students' education from various companies and sells them to various schools across India. His company has more than ten warehouses across India where the purchased goods are kept.

Company Initially Benefited From Sachin's Experience

The company has a warehouse in Andheri where Shinde works as a senior purchase manager and has an annual income of Rs 25 lakh. Being associated with the same sector, the company initially benefited from Shinde's experience.

Often on his recommendation the company accepted tenders from several vendors and purchased various goods from them. Huge discrepancies were noticed in the bills of goods purchased by Sachin in the last few months. So he was asked. At this time, there was a huge difference between the charges as per the market price of the goods purchased by the company and the bills submitted by Shinde during the purchase. Therefore this information was given to his senior officers.

Here's How Sachin Committed Fraud

After this complaint, his laptop was seized. After inspecting it, it contained the details of all the goods. In the investigation, he was negotiating with the sellers and fixing the prices of the goods on his instructions and buying the relevant materials from them at the same rate. But it was revealed that he had committed a financial scam of around Rs 1.25 crore so far by overstating the company. He deposited this amount in the bank account of his wife Nisha Sachin Shinde and friend Yogesh Haribhau Kabaddi.

Sachin Shinde was questioned again after the inquiry report was submitted to the superiors. This time he refused to give any answer. After that he did not attend any inquiry.

According to the inquiry report, Shinde, while working as a procurement manager between October 2018 and March 2023, misused his position and defrauded the company by purchasing material required by the company at a higher price than its original price.

Out of which Rs 86.54 lakh has been induced to be transferred to his wife Nisha and Rs 35.24=lakh to Yogesh's bank account. With this money he had purchased one flat each at Kanjur Marg, Dombivali.

A police officer said that during the investigation by the company, it has been revealed that along with him, his wife Nisha, mother-in-law, friend Yogesh Kabadi have invested online in many builders.

Therefore, on behalf of the company, the complainants lodged a complaint against Sachin Shinde with the MIDC police. After investigating the complaint, the police have registered a case of embezzlement and fraud against him and started investigation.