Watch video: Mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar brought to Peddar Road residence

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID-19," the doctor treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital said.

The veteran singer was admitted to the hospital after she contracted COVID-19 and was diagnosed with pneumonia last month.

Mortal remains of singing icon Lata Mangeshkar has been brought to 'Prabhukunj', her Peddar Road residence here on Sunday. Last rites with full State honours of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today due to multiple organ failure, will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. During the state mourning, the National Flag is flown at half-mast throughout India, and there will be no official entertainment. It has also been decided that the state funereal will be accorded to the departed soul.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 01:45 PM IST