Mumbai Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Satta Bazar Predicted Clean Sweep For BJP-Shiv Sena; Check Winning Amount For Bets Placed Against Favourite Candidates

Satta Bazar Predicted Clean Sweep For BJP-Shiv Sena; Check Winning Amount For Bets Placed Against Favourite Candidates |

Mumbai: The Satta Bazar or the betting market in the financial capital of the country, Mumbai had predicted a major victory for the NDA alliance in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Mumbai. The Satta Bazar had predicted that the NDA alliance will clean sweep all the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai. The betting market also released a rate card for placing bets on the favourite candidates. As per the rate card, the Satta Bazar showed tough competition on the Mumbai South seat and a thumping majority on Mumbai North seat.

Check out the amount of money which could have been won by placing bets on the candidates in Mumbai as per the rate cards given by the Satta Bazar following the exit poll results and their predictions ahead of counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Mumbai North: The Satta Bazar rate card showed Piyush Goyal as favourite candidate and rate was set at 2 paisa. As per the rate, if Rs 1 lakh bet was placed on Piyush Goyal, the punter would have managed to win Rs 2000. As Piyush Goyal was the most favourite candidate to win the election in Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024, therefore, the winning amount for placing a bet on him was very low. Piyush Goyal is leading from the Mumbai North seat by a margin of 1,33,350 seats.

Mumbai North East: The Satta Bazar rate card showed Mihir Kotecha as favourite 25 paisa. As per the rate card, if a bet of Rs 1 lakh was placed in favour of Mihir Kiotecha, the entire amount could have proved to be a loss, as Mihir Kotecha is trailing by a margin of 28,272. And if a bet was placed for Rs 25,000 against Mihir Kotecha, the punter could have been able to win Rs 1 lakh.

Mumbai North Central: The betting market placed Ujwal Nikam favourite and the rate was 30 paisa. As per the rate, if a bet of Rs 1 lakh was placed in favour of Ujjwal Nikam, the punter could have been able to win Rs 30,000 as Ujjwal Nikam is leading by a margin of 53,971.

Mumbai North West: The betting market has placed Ravindra Waiker as favourite candidate to win the seat and the rate had been fixed at 35 Paisa. If a bet of Rs 1 lakh was placed in favour of Ravindra Waiker could have been lost or a sum of Rs 35,000 could have been won, as there is a tough competition between Ravindra Waikar and Amol Kirtikar. Currently, Amol Kirtikar is leading on the seat with a close margin of 472 votes. If a bet of Rs 35,000 would have been placed in favour of Amol Kirrikar, a sum of Rs 1 lakh coulld be won.

Mumbai South Central: The Satta Bazar placed Rahul Shewale as favourite candidate to win on the seat and the rate was set at 55 paisa. As per the rate, if a bet was placed for Rs 1 lakh was placed on him, the entire amount would have been lost. However, if a bet of Rs 55,000 was placed against him, the punter could have been able to win Rs 1 lakh, as Anil Desai is leading from the seat with a margin of 26,551 votes.

Mumbai South: The betting market placed Yamini Jadhav as favourite to win and the rate was set at 90 paisa. As per the rate, a tough competition was expected on the Mumbai South seat. If a bet of Rs 1 lakh was placed in favour of Yamini, an amount of Rs 90,000 could have been won, however, the trends show that Yamini Jadhav is trailing on the seat and if a bet of Rs 90,000 was placed against her, an amount of Rs 1 lakh could have been won. Two times MP, Arvind Sawant is leading from the seat with a margin of 57,238 votes.

The Election Commission of India is conducting the counting of votes on Tuesday (June 4) for the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024. After several rounds of counting, the trends are showing that the BJP-led NDA will form the government in the country and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time. However, the Congress-led INDIA alliance has given a tough fight as against the exit poll results predicted. The exit poll results had predicted a clean sweep and clear majority for the BJP. However, the NDA is finding it difficult to breach the 300-mark as per the trends till 1:30 PM.

As per the latest trends, NDA is leading on 295 seats, while INDIA is leading on 235 seats and others on 18 seats.

(The Satta Bazar rate card and betting profits are only for information prupose and FPJ does not promote or endorse any form of betting or gambling. Betting involves financial risks and can be habit forming.)