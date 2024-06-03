Mumbai Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Satta Bazar Predicts Clean Sweep For BJP-Shiv Sena; Check Rates & Super Favourite Candidates

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FPJ

The Election Commission of India will conduct the counting of the votes on Tuesday, June 4. All eyes will be on the counting of votes and who emerges as the frontrunner and eventually the winner in India's general elections. Along with many other high-profile seats, the results of the Mumbai Lok Sabha seats will be keenly watched and followed.

Now, after the exit polls have given their numbers, the Satta Bazar or betting bazar known for its accurate and sharp predictions has released rates for placing bets.

According to the Satta Bazar, the NDA is winning all the 6 seats of Mumbai.

How To Read The Satta Bets?

However, in order to understand the Satta bets, it is important to understand how it works. As per Satta rates, the favourite candidate with the lowest rate seems to be in the most comfortable position to win the elections.

The Satta Bazar has given out its list of favourite candidates to win from all the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai. As per the Satta bazar, NDA candidates (BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena) are winning from all the six seats of Mumbai. Among all the six candidates, Piyush Goyal seems to the favourite to win with the largest margin.

Rates are as follows:

Mumbai North- Piyush Goyal favourite 2 paisa.

Mumbai North East- Mihir Kotecha favourite 25 paisa.

Mumbai North Central- Ujwal Nikam favourite 30 paisa.

Mumbai North West- Ravindra Waiker favourite 35 Paisa.

Mumbai South Central- Rahul Shewale favourite 55 paisa.

Mumbai South - Yamini Jadhav favourite 90 paisa.

Satta Bazar makes predictions ranging from the fields of sports to international politics, weather and even domestic and global share markets. Their predictions often hits the bull's-eye and is closely followed by giant players in the markets.