 Mumbai-bound Indigo flight diverted to Myanmar due to medical emergency, passenger dies
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 09:39 PM IST
Representative Picture

Mumbai: A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Bangkok was diverted to Rangoon (Yangon) in Myanmar due to a medical emergency on-board on Sunday, the airline has said.

However, "on arrival", the passenger was declared dead by the "airport medical team," IndiGo said in a statement on Monday.

"IndiGo flight 6E-57, operating from Bangkok to Mumbai was diverted to Rangoon due to a medical emergency on board. Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team," the airline said in a brief statement.

IndiGo, however, did not reveal other details.

This is the second incident of an IndiGo passenger falling sick mid-air on a flight and subsequently passing away. Earlier on March 17, a Ranchi-Pune IndiGo flight was diverted to Nagpur airport after a passenger had a medical emergency. The passenger was taken to a hospital on arrival where he was pronounced dead. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Delhi- Doha IndiGo flight diverted to Pakistan's Karachi due to medical emergency onboard; passenger...
