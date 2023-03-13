e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi- Doha IndiGo flight diverted to Pakistan's Karachi due to medical emergency onboard; passenger dies on arrival

Delhi- Doha IndiGo flight diverted to Pakistan's Karachi due to medical emergency onboard; passenger dies on arrival

As per the media report, the pilot landed the plane at the Karachi Airport after a man passed away while flying mid-flight.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
Doha bound IndiGo flight diverted to Pakistan's Karachi due to a medical emergency onboard | File pic

A Doha bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Pakistan's Jinnah International Airport in Karachi due to a medical emergency onboard, an airline official told news agency ANI.

As per the media report, the pilot landed the plane at the Karachi Airport after a man passed away while flying mid-flight.

The flight was flying from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Dubai International Airport. The pilot sought emergency landing permission due to a medical emergency.

Passenger passed away before the flight landed in Karachi

According to the initial report, 60-year-old Nigerian passenger Abdullah passed away before the plane touched down in Karachi.

Flightaware, a service that tracks flights, reported that IndiGo flight 6E 23 took off from IGI Airport at 8:41 am and was due to land at Dubai Airport at 11 am.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP man kills father with hammer over property dispute, chops his body into pieces; arrested

UP man kills father with hammer over property dispute, chops his body into pieces; arrested

Delhi- Doha IndiGo flight diverted to Pakistan's Karachi due to medical emergency onboard; passenger...

Delhi- Doha IndiGo flight diverted to Pakistan's Karachi due to medical emergency onboard; passenger...

Bengaluru auto driver, passenger's heated debate over Kannada vs Hindi sparks controversy yet again

Bengaluru auto driver, passenger's heated debate over Kannada vs Hindi sparks controversy yet again

Umesh Pal murder: Atiq Ahmed's close aide Balli Pandit detained in Prayagraj

Umesh Pal murder: Atiq Ahmed's close aide Balli Pandit detained in Prayagraj

Budget Session: 16 opposition parties meet at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's office

Budget Session: 16 opposition parties meet at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's office