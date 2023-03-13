Delhi- Doha IndiGo flight diverted to Pakistan's Karachi due to medical emergency onboard; passenger dies on arrival

Doha bound IndiGo flight diverted to Pakistan's Karachi due to a medical emergency onboard | File pic

A Doha bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Pakistan's Jinnah International Airport in Karachi due to a medical emergency onboard, an airline official told news agency ANI.

As per the media report, the pilot landed the plane at the Karachi Airport after a man passed away while flying mid-flight.

The flight was flying from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Dubai International Airport. The pilot sought emergency landing permission due to a medical emergency.

Passenger passed away before the flight landed in Karachi

According to the initial report, 60-year-old Nigerian passenger Abdullah passed away before the plane touched down in Karachi.

Flightaware, a service that tracks flights, reported that IndiGo flight 6E 23 took off from IGI Airport at 8:41 am and was due to land at Dubai Airport at 11 am.