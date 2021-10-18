Mumbai: Dr. Srinivasan Iyengar appointed as director at JBIMS

Dr. R. Srinivasan, who was Associate Professor at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) for the last six years, has been appointed as the Director of the institute. Dr. Srinivasan has taken over the charge from Dr. Kavita Laghate on October 16.

His areas of specialization are Strategy, business model development, and retail and have rich experience in Teaching, Research Consulting. He is also a consultant with some of the reputed names in retail. He has published case studies with IVEY and Case center, also the author of more than a dozen books. He is a Mumbai University-approved Ph.D. guide in the area of Management.

He joined JBIMS in 2015 as an Associate Professor. Before that, he was Professor at Vivekanand Education Societys’ Institute of Management for four years and an Assistant Professor at K.J.Somaiya Institute of Management Studies for six years.

When asked about his plans for JBIMS, Dr. Srinivasan said, “We are planning to run the existing course in a professional manner. Mainly we plan to launch Family run business entrepreneurship program. Another source of scope is MDP Training and Development Research and Consulting.”

Dr. Srinivasan is a member of the Advisory Board of Journal of Business Retail and Marketing Business Management (JBRMR) and Journal of Development Research (JDR). He holds the position of editor in chief of the Journal of Indian Retail (JIR).

