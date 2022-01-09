Mumbai: Central Railway's 58 stations awarded with tag 'Eco Smart Stations' by National Green Tribunal

Out of 79 stations of Central Railways Mumbai division 58 stations now becomes 'Eco Smart Stations'. "These stations have been awarded the eco-smart tag by the National Green Tribunal recently" said an officials of CR on Sunday.

Ambernath, Ambivli , Badlapur, Bhandup, Bhiwandi, Byculla, CSMT, Chembur, Chinchpokli, Cotton Green, Currey Road, Dadar, Diva, Dombivali, Ghatkopar, Govandi, GTB Nagar, Kalwa, Kalyan, Kanjurmarg, Karjat, Kings Circle , Kurla, Lonavala, LTT, Mankhurd, Masjid, Matunga, Mulund, Mumbra, Nahur Panvel, Parel, Shahad, Sandhurst Road, Sewri , Sion, Thakurli, Thane, Tilak Nagar, Titwala, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur, Vikhroli, Vidyavihar, Vithalwadi, Airoli, Belapur, Ghansoli, Juinagar , Khandeshwar, Kharghar, Koper Khairane , Mansarovar, Nerul, Sanpada, Seawoods Darave and Vashi station of Mumbai Division are part of Central Railway 'eco smart stations' list.



Currently there are around 750 eco-smart stations on Indian Railways based upon footfall and station earnings. Of these, CR has the maximum number - 87- such stations, including the 58 of Mumbai Division.



"According to guidelines set by NGT (National Green Tribunal), for waste management, garbage is being segregated into dry waste, wet waste and hazardous waste before being disposed. Also, for energy saving, solar panels and LED lights have been installed at these stations" said an officials of CR adding that, those found littering and dumping garbage at these stations will now have to pay fines instantly.

"Notified officials like ticket checkers and RPF personnel have been authorised to recover the cost of restoration of the damage to the environment from the polluters in accordance with the law" said officials.

Other steps towards better hygiene and clean environment includes sanitization of station premises by battery operated sprayers, provision of foot operated water taps in some coaches for hygiene of passengers, cleanliness through mechanized techniques like battery operated scrubber, High jet pressure, battery operated single disc scrubber drier, Vacuum cleaners also being taken.

"Central Railway has a total of 87 Eco-smart stations which is the maximum number of Eco- smart stations on Indian Railways. It has also managed to get ISO certification for 87 % of its Eco smart stations till Dec 2021. (presently 76 out of 87 Eco smart stations are ISO certified). It has also obtained consent from the State/Central Pollution Control Board under The Water Act and Air Act for 74 stations out of 87 eco-smart stations of Central Railway which is a herculean task in terms of earning a satisfactory score complying with pollution norms" said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO CR adding that out total 87 stations, Mumbai division has 58 'eco smart stations' alone.

"Consistent efforts towards promoting and ensuring cleanliness at work places and railway premises and adopting various measures in conservation and protection of environment has enabled Central Railway to win the prestigious Environment and Cleanliness Shield at the 66th National Railway Award 2021" further added Sutar.

Central Railway has been instrumental in setting up large number of renewable energy solar and wind energy plants and Self sustainable green stations. It has also been successful in fitting 100% of its coaches with bio-toilets thus ensuring hygiene and preventing corrosion of tracks. Aart from that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Nagpur and Solapur stations and other units like Central Railway school at Kalyan and workshop units have also got the IGBC gold certification.

ALSO READ 3 Central Railway Express trains to now run with reduced coach composition; check details here

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 04:51 PM IST