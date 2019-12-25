Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express to start running regularly from January 2020

The Indian Railways’ private train Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will start running regularly from January 19 and will be flagged off on January 17.

Earlier the first Indian Railways’ Tejas train was handed over to IRCTC to run between Delhi and Lucknow. While the crew running the train will be assigned from the railways but the catering, management, booking and maintenance will be handled by a private operator through IRCTC, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the Hindustan Times report, IRCTC will start selling tickets for the train soon. IRCTC officials have said that they are aiming to offer world-class comfort and facilities to its customers. The luxury train offers several provisions as part of the ticket fare such as personalised reading lights, sliding doors, mobile charging points, attendant call buttons, comfortable seats, bio-toilets, automatic entry and exit doors, fully air-conditioned coaches, CCTV camera, etc.

Tickets for Tejas Express are expected to cost Rs 2,000 for executive coaches and Rs 1,700 for chair car coaches – a few hundred rupees higher than the current Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express.

According to the tentative schedule, the train is expected to start from Ahmedabad railway station at 6.40 am and will reach Mumbai Central railway station at 1.10 pm. The train will return from Mumbai Central railway station at 3.40 pm and will reach the Ahmedabad railway station at 9.55 pm.

The Tejas Express is expected to run back and forth for six days in a week, the trains will first run for only a period of three years.