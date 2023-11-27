Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: India's First High-Speed Rail Station At BKC To Unveil Soon, 15% Work Completed

The Mumbai HSR station, covering 4.85 hectares, is a unique underground marvel with six platforms designed for 16-coach bullet trains. | Kamal Mishra

In a groundbreaking stride toward revolutionizing inter-city travel, Mumbai is on track to unveil its first underground high-speed rail (HSR) station as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR corridor. With nearly 15 per cent of the civil work for the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station already completed, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation is steering this ambitious project slated for completion in 2027.

"Environmental sustainability takes centre stage in construction, marked by initiatives like strategically placed mist guns, tarpaulin, and green nets to contain dust. Wheel wash facilities and continuous air quality checks underscore a commitment to minimizing the project's environmental impact. Manual road cleaning and stringent safety measures, including mandatory personal protective equipment for workers, contribute to a safer and cleaner construction site," said the official.

The Mumbai HSR station, covering 4.85 hectares, is a unique underground marvel. With six platforms designed for 16-coach bullet trains, it goes beyond a transportation hub, featuring a three-floor structure planned at about 24 meters below ground level. The sophisticated bottom-up construction approach, reaching a depth of 32 meters, is supported by 3382 secant piles, ground anchors, and walers, ensuring safety and setting a new standard for innovative infrastructure development.

The station prioritizes passenger convenience and comfort, with two entry/exit points seamlessly connecting to nearby Metro stations and the MTNL building. Skylights for natural lighting, spacious concourses, and platforms emphasize passenger movement and experience. State-of-the-art facilities cater to diverse needs, including information kiosks, CCTV surveillance, and a public information system.

According to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation, "The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project emerges not only as a symbol of progress but as a testament to sustainable and innovative infrastructure development, reshaping Mumbai's skyline and revolutionizing urban mobility."

Environmental initiatives for dust mitigation

1) Mist guns were procured and used on-site to catch the fugitive dust particles. The mist gun will also be used on adjacent roads.

2) Raw and waste materials are enclosed with tarpaulin and green nets to avoid dust emissions.

3) Dumpers carrying material are ensured to be closed with tarpaulin so that no dust is emitted while travelling.

​4) On-site, a vehicle's wheel wash facility is provided, which cleans the wheels of the vehicles, thereby preventing the machines from carrying dust through their tyres/wheels in and out of the site.

​5) With CCTV cameras, close monitoring is carried out.

6) Manual brooming of internal & adjacent roads and collection of dust

7) Water sprinkling using a tanker three times a day. The frequency of water sprinkling increases as and when required.

​8) Continual air monitoring is carried out on-site to monitor the pollutant levels.

9) According to the site conditions and assigned work, all workers and staff are made mandatory use of PPE.

10) The project site is barricaded from all sides to avoid any pollution transfer from the site to outside premises.

Station features

1) Two entry/exit points are planned, one to facilitate access to the nearby Metro station of metro line 2B and the other towards the MTNL building.

2) The station has been planned to provide ample space for passenger movement and amenities at the concourse and platform level.

3) A dedicated skylight provision has been made for natural lighting.

4) The amenities planned for station passengers include security, ticketing, waiting areas, business class lounge, nursery, restrooms, smoking rooms, information kiosks and incidental retail, public information and announcement system, CCTV surveillance, etc.

5) Besides that, integration with other modes of transportation like the metro, buses, automobiles, and taxis is also planned.