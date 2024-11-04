Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Big Update: All 9 River Bridges Completed Between Vapi And Surat

In total, 12 of the 20 planned river bridges in Gujarat have now been completed as part of this vital infrastructure project. | FPJ

As of October 29, 2024, the bridge over the Kharera River in Navsari district has been completed, marking a significant milestone in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor project. This achievement brings the total number of river bridges completed between Vapi and Surat to nine.

"The Kharera River bridge is notable for its length of 120 meters and consists of three full-span girders, each measuring 40 meters. The piers supporting the bridge range in height from 14.5 to 19 meters and include one circular pier with a diameter of 4 meters and three additional circular piers of 5 meters in diameter. Strategically located, the bridge sits approximately 45 kilometers from Vapi and just 6 kilometers from Bilimora Bullet Train stations" said an official.

In total, 12 of the 20 planned river bridges in Gujarat have now been completed as part of this vital infrastructure project. The bridges connecting Vapi and Surat include those over the Kolak, Par, Auranga, and Kaveri rivers, among others. Work of other bridges in progress.

"The completion of these river bridges is a significant step forward in enhancing connectivity and supporting the rapid transit system in the region, reinforcing the project's importance for economic growth and development in Gujarat" further added official.

Salient features of bridge on Kharera river

Length of the bridge: 120 meters Consists of 3 Full Span Girders (40 meters each)

Height of Piers – 14.5 m to 19 m meters

One (01) circular pier of 4 m and Three (03) circular piers of 5 m diameter This bridge is in between Vapi and Bilimora Bullet Train station. Kharera river is approx.

45 kms from Vapi Bullet Train station and 6 kms from Bilimora Bullet Train station