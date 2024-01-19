'Mukhyamantriji, Aisa Hota Rehta Hai': PM Tells Siddaramaiah After Crowd Chants 'Modi Modi' During His Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Bengaluru on Friday for the inauguration of the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus. After PM Modi inaugurated the state-of-the-art facility built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore on a 43-acre site, he was delivering his speech, when he showcased his funny bone.

As the Prime Minister was recounting his government's achievements and stressed about the country having a stable government under his leadership, those in attendance started chanting 'Modi Modi'. PM Modi, looking at Siddharamaiah who was seated on the stage with other dignitaries, told him, "Mukhyamantriji Aisa Hota Rehta Hai (Chief Minister, this keeps happening)."

All that the Karnataka CM could do on PM Modi's statement was to smile.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | "Mukhyamantri ji aisa hota rehta hai," says PM Narendra Modi to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah as people chant 'Modi-Modi' during the inauguration event of the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center campus in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/hrzWIUAyIJ — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru, Karnataka. State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was also present on the occassion. The state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus, built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore on a 43-acre site, is reported to be Boeing's most substantial investment outside the United States.

Located at Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli on the outskirts of the city, the campus is poised to emerge as a crucial center for partnerships with dynamic startups, as well as engagement with the private and government sectors in India.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru, Karnataka.



Built with an investment of Rs. 1,600 crores, the 43-acre campus is Boeing’s largest such investment outside the USA. pic.twitter.com/yJkCkle6V4 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

The center is expected to contribute to the advancement of next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defense industry.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to launch the 'Boeing Sukanya Programme,' which "aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector," according to an official.