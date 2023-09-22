'MPs Like Murtis In Temple, Have No Power': Rahul Gandhi Sparks Outrage With His Comment In Presser

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again found himself engulfed in a controversy as he compared the Members of Parliament (MPs) with idols in temples, 'having no power'.

Addressing a press conference a day after the passage of Women's Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government saying the bill is a “distraction and diversion tactic from the demand for a caste census”.

MPs like Murtis in temple: Rahul Gandhi

Hitting out at Amit Shah for saying that the BJP has OBC representation in Lok Sabha, the Gandhi scion said that no BJP MP can take any decision or participate in making a law.

"Neither Congress MP, BJP MP, nor any other MP. MPs have been turned into murtis in temples. OBC MPs have been filled like murtis (in the Parliament) but they don’t have any power. There is no contribution in running the country. This is a question I have raised," Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi's comparison of MPs with temple idols having 'no power' did not go down well with many BJP leaders and social media users.

Rahul invites flak

BJP leader and former General Secretary of the saffron party, P Muralidhar Rao, hit out at Gandhi over his remarks and asked why the Gandhi scion visits temples if he thinks Murtis are powerless.

"Anti Hindu @RahulGandhi and Congress stands exposed again! Why Rahul Gandhi visiting so many temples if he feels #Murtis in temples are #powerless and #lifeless?? It can't be more insulting than this for hindus, however hurting hindus sentiments is not new for #ElectionHindu Rahul Gandhi," Rao wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another X user named Ankur Singh questioned why Gandhi is insulting Hindu temple Murtis.

"Why Rahul Gandhi insulting Hindu Temple Murtis for his cheap politics? Rahul says Murtis in Temple don't have any power. Remember this statement when Rahul Gandhi goes on Temple Run doing Puja of same Murtis before election to get Votes," he wrote on X.

BJP Andhra Pradesh Secretary Ramesh Naidu Nagothu also slammed Gandhi for his comment.

"First Tamilian Pappu wished to Eradicate Sanatana Dharma and now Italian Pappu comes with his Anti Hindu Statements," Nagothu said.

