MPLAD money worth Rs 7900 crore to go to Consolidated Fund of India - what exactly is it?

So what exactly is the Consolidated Fund?

According to a Financial Express report, the consolidated fund is one of three parts of the country's Annual Financial Statement. The other two parts are the Contingency Fund and the Public Account. The Centre as well as each state has a Consolidated Fund of its own. In the context of today's news, the Fund that is being referred to is the Consolidated Fund of India.

It was created under Article 266 of the Indian Constitution.

Where does the Consolidated Fund usually get its money from?

The fund includes revenues received by the government through various sources. This includes money generated from taxes, money earned from public sector undertakings or from the government's general services, disinvestment receipts, debt repayments, loan recoveries and the like.